Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Reduces Stock Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 58.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 48,446 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $3,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth about $539,770,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the first quarter worth about $27,510,000. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 100.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,751,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $313,572,000 after buying an additional 1,381,738 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 46.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,180,918 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $294,431,000 after buying an additional 1,008,092 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,342,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $950,730,000 after buying an additional 915,772 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Frank M. Clark sold 315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.95, for a total transaction of $33,689.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,485,072.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of WM opened at $107.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $105.60 and a 200 day moving average of $107.66. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.34 and a twelve month high of $126.79.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on WM. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $132.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $132.00 to $104.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.79.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

