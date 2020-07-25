Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 97 Shares of BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH)

Posted by on Jul 25th, 2020

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,169 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in BIO-TECHNE were worth $3,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. GQ Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BIO-TECHNE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its holdings in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 1,576.9% during the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 218 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 139.0% during the 1st quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 251 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 365.8% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 340 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BIO-TECHNE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. 95.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TECH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on BIO-TECHNE from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Stephens lowered BIO-TECHNE from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $253.00 to $273.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Benchmark assumed coverage on BIO-TECHNE in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on BIO-TECHNE from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered BIO-TECHNE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BIO-TECHNE has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $248.00.

In other news, SVP Brenda S. Furlow sold 9,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.76, for a total transaction of $2,503,625.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,390 shares in the company, valued at $3,692,426.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brenda S. Furlow sold 5,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.14, for a total value of $1,559,539.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,264,778.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 45,121 shares of company stock worth $11,880,262. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

BIO-TECHNE stock opened at $270.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 4.69. The firm has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.10, a P/E/G ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $262.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $225.93. BIO-TECHNE Corp has a 52 week low of $155.17 and a 52 week high of $286.68.

BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ:TECH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The biotechnology company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $194.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.32 million. BIO-TECHNE had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 24.77%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that BIO-TECHNE Corp will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

About BIO-TECHNE

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology reagents, instruments, and clinical diagnostic controls worldwide. It operates in three segments: Biotechnology, Protein Platforms, and Diagnostics. The Biotechnology segment offers specialized proteins, such as cytokines and growth factors, immunoassays, antibodies, and related reagents to the biotechnology research community; and in situ hybridization, media, and other cell culture products and reagents.

Featured Story: Secondary Public Offerings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TECH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ:TECH)

