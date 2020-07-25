Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Shares Bought by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 125.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,890 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 21,083 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Incyte were worth $3,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Incyte in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Incyte during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Incyte during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Incyte by 97.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Incyte by 170.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. 91.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Incyte alerts:

In other news, CEO Herve Hoppenot sold 124,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.91, for a total transaction of $12,776,070.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 245,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,238,677.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dashyant Dhanak sold 961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.84, for a total transaction of $93,063.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,028,604.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 250,175 shares of company stock valued at $26,519,987 in the last three months. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of INCY stock opened at $99.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $101.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.29. Incyte Co. has a twelve month low of $62.48 and a twelve month high of $110.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.38.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($3.17). Incyte had a negative net margin of 16.87% and a negative return on equity of 12.81%. The firm had revenue of $568.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Incyte Co. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

INCY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Incyte from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Incyte from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Incyte from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Incyte from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.90.

About Incyte

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Featured Article: Compound Interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY).

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.