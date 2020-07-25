Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Lowers Holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 64.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,039 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 18,195 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $3,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 118.9% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 81 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 49.5% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 148 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 26.6% in the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 157 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. 90.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP John Kevin Vasconi sold 4,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.60, for a total transaction of $1,732,555.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,146,023.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total transaction of $1,925,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,875 shares of company stock worth $10,180,690 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DPZ opened at $386.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $382.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $344.17. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1 year low of $220.90 and a 1 year high of $422.15.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The restaurant operator reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $920.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $913.62 million. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 12.11% and a negative return on equity of 14.01%. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is currently 32.60%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DPZ. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $447.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $444.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Cfra upgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $400.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $415.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $402.86.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Featured Article: S&P/TSX Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DPZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.