Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $3.99 Million Position in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its position in shares of Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 44.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 19,100 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Seattle Genetics were worth $3,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parcion Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Seattle Genetics by 8.5% during the second quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Seattle Genetics during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,306,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its position in Seattle Genetics by 1,000.0% during the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Seattle Genetics during the second quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Elite Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Seattle Genetics by 2.0% during the second quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,768 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 94.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Seattle Genetics from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Seattle Genetics from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Piper Sandler cut Seattle Genetics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub raised Seattle Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 18th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Seattle Genetics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Seattle Genetics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.95.

In related news, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 28,472 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.77, for a total transaction of $4,235,779.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total value of $79,250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 721,041 shares of company stock worth $115,476,023. 31.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SGEN opened at $168.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.80 and a beta of 1.46. Seattle Genetics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.44 and a 1-year high of $187.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $166.39 and its 200-day moving average is $135.27.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $234.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.59 million. Seattle Genetics had a negative return on equity of 16.51% and a negative net margin of 32.81%. Seattle Genetics’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Seattle Genetics, Inc. will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seattle Genetics Company Profile

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas.

