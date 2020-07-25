Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 42,798 Shares of Aon PLC (NYSE:AON)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its position in shares of Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) by 67.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 42,798 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in AON were worth $4,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AON. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in AON by 3,750.0% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AON in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in AON in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in AON in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in AON by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AON. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of AON from $225.00 to $216.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of AON from $214.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of AON from $232.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of AON from $260.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of AON in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.27.

AON stock opened at $207.17 on Friday. Aon PLC has a 12 month low of $143.93 and a 12 month high of $238.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $193.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.14. The stock has a market cap of $48.01 billion, a PE ratio of 29.85 and a beta of 0.88.

AON (NYSE:AON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.01. AON had a net margin of 14.84% and a return on equity of 63.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aon PLC will post 9.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.19%.

In other AON news, President Eric Andersen sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.13, for a total value of $298,695.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 102,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,473,351.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Carolyn Y. Woo sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.80, for a total transaction of $118,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,080,888.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,850 shares of company stock valued at $560,250. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

