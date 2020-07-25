Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Boosts Holdings in UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI) by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 117,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,200 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund owned 0.06% of UGI worth $3,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UGI. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of UGI by 65.4% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 7,341,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $195,804,000 after purchasing an additional 2,903,987 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of UGI by 119.6% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,042,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $150,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656,874 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of UGI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,617,000. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of UGI by 51.2% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 3,118,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $83,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,500 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of UGI by 8.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,545,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $338,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,777 shares during the period. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on UGI. Barclays raised shares of UGI from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of UGI from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UGI in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of UGI from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. UGI has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.75.

In other UGI news, CFO Thaddeus J. Jastrzebski bought 7,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.29 per share, with a total value of $247,018.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO John L. Walsh bought 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.80 per share, for a total transaction of $238,400.00. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UGI stock opened at $32.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. UGI Corp has a twelve month low of $21.75 and a twelve month high of $52.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.90. The stock has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.34 and a beta of 0.93.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.04. UGI had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that UGI Corp will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. UGI’s payout ratio is currently 57.89%.

UGI Company Profile

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.7 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,900 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

