Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Buys 111,432 Shares of Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) by 49.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 338,290 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 111,432 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $3,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RF. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 203.1% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 3,528 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,364 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 332.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,586 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 4,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 245.3% in the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 7,593 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 5,394 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial stock opened at $10.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.12. Regions Financial Corp has a 1 year low of $6.94 and a 1 year high of $17.54. The stock has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The bank reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.32). Regions Financial had a return on equity of 5.10% and a net margin of 11.32%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. Research analysts expect that Regions Financial Corp will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.68%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

A number of research firms recently commented on RF. ValuEngine raised shares of Regions Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Nomura Securities dropped their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $17.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.34.

In other news, Director Jose S. Suquet acquired 5,000 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.21 per share, for a total transaction of $51,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 41,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $423,990.67. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jose S. Suquet acquired 10,000 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.88 per share, with a total value of $98,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 41,527 shares in the company, valued at $410,286.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing services; corresponding deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

