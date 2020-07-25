Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $3.90 Million Position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 12,300 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $3,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 32.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,658,241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $403,301,000 after buying an additional 2,139,890 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 12.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,055,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $142,304,000 after buying an additional 344,720 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,606,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $206,263,000 after buying an additional 24,013 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 4.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,471,697 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $115,131,000 after buying an additional 107,517 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2.3% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,014,607 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,840,000 after buying an additional 45,263 shares during the period. 79.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EMN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Standpoint Research cut Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. UBS Group increased their price target on Eastman Chemical from $54.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. TheStreet raised Eastman Chemical from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Eastman Chemical from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Eastman Chemical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.95.

NYSE:EMN opened at $76.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.66. Eastman Chemical has a 12-month low of $34.44 and a 12-month high of $83.99.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 8.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.03%.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

Featured Story: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.