Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $4.01 Million Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,729 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $4,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 2,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 729 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heron Financial Group LLC raised its position in Analog Devices by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 2,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

ADI stock opened at $112.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $120.25 and a 200-day moving average of $110.70. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.07 and a fifty-two week high of $127.39.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 20.05%. Analog Devices’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ADI. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $101.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. BidaskClub downgraded Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Edward Jones downgraded Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.68.

In related news, SVP Steve Pietkiewicz sold 3,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.29, for a total transaction of $457,405.90. Also, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 1,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.93, for a total value of $169,501.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $815,779.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,853 shares of company stock worth $1,831,270 in the last quarter. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

Read More: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.