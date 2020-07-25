Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Maxim Integrated Products were worth $4,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MXIM. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 19,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 28,986 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 5,440 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 431,031 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,952,000 after purchasing an additional 94,980 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 5,961.6% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 59,646 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,899,000 after purchasing an additional 58,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,749,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $571,165,000 after purchasing an additional 78,267 shares in the last quarter. 89.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Maxim Integrated Products alerts:

In related news, VP Vivek Jain sold 4,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.53, for a total transaction of $260,400.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Bryan Preeshl sold 1,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total value of $63,206.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 137,446 shares of company stock worth $8,907,136. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Maxim Integrated Products stock opened at $67.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 5.95, a quick ratio of 5.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.62 and a 200-day moving average of $57.53. Maxim Integrated Products Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.93 and a 52 week high of $73.52.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $562.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.58 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 35.31% and a net margin of 37.00%. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Maxim Integrated Products Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MXIM shares. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Maxim Integrated Products from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, July 13th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $55.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Maxim Group cut Maxim Integrated Products from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.44.

Maxim Integrated Products Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

Recommended Story: SEC Filing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MXIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM).

Receive News & Ratings for Maxim Integrated Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxim Integrated Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.