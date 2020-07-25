BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Acquires Shares of 10,289 WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new position in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 10,289 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WSFS. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in WSFS Financial during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 45.9% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,222 shares of the bank’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial during the first quarter worth $190,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of WSFS Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $192,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded WSFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. BidaskClub lowered WSFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded WSFS Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on WSFS Financial from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:WSFS opened at $27.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. WSFS Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $17.84 and a 52 week high of $46.05.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.76). The business had revenue of $178.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.95 million. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 19.74%. Analysts predict that WSFS Financial Co. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

WSFS Financial Company Profile

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The company offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as jumbo certificates of deposit.

