BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Acquires New Stake in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,850 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SRPT. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,226,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 46.1% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 317 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NWK Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 93.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SRPT shares. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $182.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.65.

In related news, EVP David T. Howton sold 105,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.88, for a total transaction of $17,963,247.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,151 shares in the company, valued at $5,664,842.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Hans Lennart Rudolf Wigzell sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.64, for a total transaction of $753,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,830,826.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 140,122 shares of company stock valued at $22,954,247. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SRPT stock opened at $158.63 on Friday. Sarepta Therapeutics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $72.05 and a fifty-two week high of $175.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $163.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.96 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 7.75 and a current ratio of 8.31.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.17) by $1.94. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 160.96% and a negative return on equity of 64.67%. The company had revenue of $113.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.07) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Sarepta Therapeutics Inc will post -7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic medicine approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). Its products pipeline include Golodirsen, a product candidate that binds to exon 53 of dystrophin pre-mRNA, which results in exclusion or skipping of exon during mRNA processing in patients with genetic mutations; and Casimersen, a product candidate that uses phosphorodiamidate morpholino oligomer (PMO) chemistry and exon-skipping technology to skip exon 45 of the DMD gene.

