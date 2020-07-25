BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Sells 2,041 Shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,041 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Belden were worth $305,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BDC. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Belden during the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Belden by 135.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 138,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,985,000 after acquiring an additional 79,487 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Belden by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in Belden by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 32,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 6,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Belden by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 79,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,854,000 after acquiring an additional 2,487 shares during the period.

Get Belden alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Belden from $52.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Belden from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Belden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $60.00 to $34.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Belden from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Belden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.28.

NYSE:BDC opened at $32.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 1.78. Belden Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.54 and a 12 month high of $57.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.71.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.67. Belden had a positive return on equity of 18.10% and a negative net margin of 18.20%. The business had revenue of $463.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. Belden’s revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Belden Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 17th. Belden’s payout ratio is presently 4.42%.

About Belden

Belden Inc operates as a signal transmission solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, and racks and enclosures for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, and building automation, as well as live production and performance, video display and digital signage, and corporate communications.

Further Reading: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Belden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.