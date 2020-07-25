BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Has $342,000 Position in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. decreased its stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,229 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,801 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 112.3% in the first quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 930 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 116.1% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Enbridge by 33.9% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,409 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Enbridge in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 54.64% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on ENB. Raymond James initiated coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities assumed coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enbridge has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.50.

Shares of NYSE:ENB opened at $31.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $63.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.54. Enbridge Inc has a 1-year low of $22.57 and a 1-year high of $43.15.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.32. Enbridge had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The company had revenue of $8.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.6021 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.70%. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 115.00%.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

