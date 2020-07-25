BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Has $398,000 Stake in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. trimmed its stake in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,309 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in AerCap were worth $398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AER. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in AerCap by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,164,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328,459 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in AerCap in the 4th quarter worth $70,570,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of AerCap by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,210,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,696,000 after acquiring an additional 456,105 shares during the period. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of AerCap by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,263,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,785,000 after acquiring an additional 384,579 shares during the period. Finally, SCP Investment LP bought a new position in shares of AerCap during the 1st quarter worth about $7,293,000. Institutional investors own 84.20% of the company’s stock.

Get AerCap alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cfra reduced their price objective on shares of AerCap from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Bank of America downgraded shares of AerCap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of AerCap from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AerCap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of AerCap from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AerCap presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.88.

Shares of AER stock opened at $28.23 on Friday. AerCap Holdings has a 12-month low of $10.42 and a 12-month high of $64.86. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 2.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.39. AerCap had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that AerCap Holdings will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

About AerCap

AerCap Holdings N.V., an aircraft leasing company, engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in China, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, including remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

Featured Story: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER).

Receive News & Ratings for AerCap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AerCap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.