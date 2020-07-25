BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Acquires 1,241 Shares of Trane (NYSE:TT)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Trane (NYSE:TT) by 31.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,181 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Trane were worth $461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TT. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Trane in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. bought a new position in Trane in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Trane in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Trane in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in Trane in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on TT shares. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Trane in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Trane from $95.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Trane from $106.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Trane from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Trane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.86.

Shares of NYSE TT opened at $103.76 on Friday. Trane has a 52-week low of $70.00 and a 52-week high of $146.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $93.49. The company has a market capitalization of $25.09 billion, a PE ratio of 21.44 and a beta of 1.36.

Trane (NYSE:TT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. Trane had a return on equity of 20.96% and a net margin of 7.54%. Equities analysts forecast that Trane will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. Trane’s payout ratio is 33.28%.

In related news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 1,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.35, for a total transaction of $133,173.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,261,827.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

