Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Purchases 92,108 Shares of Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) by 12.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 836,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,108 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.32% of Lexington Realty Trust worth $8,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LXP. Norges Bank bought a new position in Lexington Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $38,390,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Lexington Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $26,361,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Lexington Realty Trust by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,743,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,947 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in Lexington Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $7,966,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Lexington Realty Trust by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,382,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,585,000 after purchasing an additional 735,920 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Lexington Realty Trust stock opened at $10.86 on Friday. Lexington Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $7.86 and a 52 week high of $11.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.37.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.13). Lexington Realty Trust had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 82.95%. The business had revenue of $80.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. Lexington Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 52.50%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Lexington Realty Trust from $10.50 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine cut Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut Lexington Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.30.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a diversified portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased commercial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

