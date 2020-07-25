Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 148,518 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) by 50.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 145,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 148,518 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $9,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of XEL. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 106.4% during the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on XEL shares. Mizuho raised their target price on Xcel Energy from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Xcel Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Xcel Energy from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Xcel Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.36.

Shares of Xcel Energy stock opened at $67.88 on Friday. Xcel Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $46.58 and a 52 week high of $72.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.20.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%.

In related news, CEO Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 104,796 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.84, for a total transaction of $6,899,768.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 461,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,387,201.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

Further Reading: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.