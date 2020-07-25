Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $9.49 Million Stock Position in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,260 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,612 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Centene were worth $9,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centene during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 118.7% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 104.2% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 113.9% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centene during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CNC. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Friday, June 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Centene in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Centene from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $72.50 price target on shares of Centene in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.50.

Shares of CNC stock opened at $67.51 on Friday. Centene Corp has a 52-week low of $41.62 and a 52-week high of $74.70. The stock has a market cap of $39.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $64.29 and a 200-day moving average of $63.30.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.13). Centene had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The business had revenue of $26.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Centene Corp will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Brandy Burkhalter sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $536,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Tommy G. Thompson sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total transaction of $96,195.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 212,983 shares of company stock valued at $14,041,261. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

