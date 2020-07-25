Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Raises Stock Holdings in T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,923 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,359 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in T-Mobile Us were worth $10,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile Us in the first quarter worth about $25,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile Us in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile Us in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile Us by 198.9% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 538 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile Us by 34.4% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 504 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. 23.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TMUS shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on T-Mobile Us from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Nomura increased their price target on T-Mobile Us from $102.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on T-Mobile Us from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Argus increased their price target on T-Mobile Us from $105.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on T-Mobile Us from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.25.

In other news, insider Ronald D. Fisher acquired 350,000 shares of T-Mobile Us stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $103.00 per share, for a total transaction of $36,050,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 221,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,832,216. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Peter A. Ewens sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.49, for a total value of $21,298,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,077 shares in the company, valued at $7,462,499.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS opened at $104.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $105.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.18. T-Mobile Us Inc has a fifty-two week low of $63.50 and a fifty-two week high of $111.58. The company has a market cap of $145.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.30.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.07. T-Mobile Us had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 7.80%. The firm had revenue of $11.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that T-Mobile Us Inc will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

