C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) Shares Purchased by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 161,767 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.12% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide worth $12,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 25.6% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 10,737,988 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $710,855,000 after buying an additional 2,190,937 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 5.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,202,429 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $609,201,000 after buying an additional 490,115 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 7.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,453,587 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $162,213,000 after buying an additional 180,627 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 34.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,064,885 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $136,696,000 after buying an additional 529,916 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the first quarter worth approximately $110,177,000. 89.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CHRW has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $77.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $67.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $78.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. C.H. Robinson Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.00.

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 1,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.64, for a total transaction of $114,907.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ CHRW opened at $86.07 on Friday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc has a 12 month low of $56.94 and a 12 month high of $91.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $80.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.76.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 29.94%. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.69%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

