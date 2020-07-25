SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 7,861 Shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,901 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,861 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in RPM International were worth $2,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RPM. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in RPM International by 12.6% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,689 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its stake in RPM International by 7.5% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,566 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of RPM International by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of RPM International by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of RPM International by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 27,151 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of RPM International in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on RPM International from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RPM International from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 15th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of RPM International from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of RPM International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.63.

RPM stock opened at $79.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.80 and a 200-day moving average of $69.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.14. RPM International Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.85 and a 12 month high of $80.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 16th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 15th. RPM International’s payout ratio is 53.14%.

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. Its Industrial segment offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; polymer flooring systems; and fiberglass reinforced plastic gratings and shapes.

