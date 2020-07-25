Belpointe Asset Management LLC Has $202,000 Stock Position in Rio Tinto plc ADR (NYSE:RIO)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Rio Tinto plc ADR (NYSE:RIO) by 18.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,609 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Rio Tinto by 30.0% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,304,193 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $515,019,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610,787 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,140,243 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $507,549,000 after purchasing an additional 123,742 shares during the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 1,944,349 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $88,585,000 after purchasing an additional 250,300 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Rio Tinto by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,612,846 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $73,481,000 after buying an additional 260,921 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Rio Tinto by 76.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,502,035 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $68,433,000 after buying an additional 651,453 shares during the last quarter. 7.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RIO opened at $60.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.02. Rio Tinto plc ADR has a 1 year low of $35.35 and a 1 year high of $62.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Several analysts have commented on RIO shares. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Rio Tinto from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank upgraded Rio Tinto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised Rio Tinto from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Rio Tinto from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Rio Tinto from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

