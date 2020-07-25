New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 14,286 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 403,385 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 14,286 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.12% of LyondellBasell Industries worth $26,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Investors raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 123.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 24,419,983 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,211,964,000 after purchasing an additional 13,474,442 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,217,692 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,102,664,000 after acquiring an additional 145,460 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,883,309 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $193,314,000 after acquiring an additional 129,677 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter worth $285,621,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 462.8% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,627,025 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $196,714,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160,251 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.75% of the company’s stock.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

Shares of NYSE LYB opened at $68.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.81 billion, a PE ratio of 8.78, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a 1-year low of $33.71 and a 1-year high of $98.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $67.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.57.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $7.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.60 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 36.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.22 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries NV will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, EVP Daniel M. Coombs purchased 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $53.28 per share, with a total value of $234,432.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on LYB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $50.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Alembic Global Advisors lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $53.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.86.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and Polyolefins?Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins?Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

See Also: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB).

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.