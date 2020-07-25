New York State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 601 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $25,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in MarketAxess by 78.0% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 26,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,278,000 after purchasing an additional 11,614 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in MarketAxess by 95.6% during the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in MarketAxess by 45.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,513,000 after acquiring an additional 16,645 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in MarketAxess by 72.5% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 6,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,279,000 after acquiring an additional 2,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its stake in MarketAxess by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 187,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,083,000 after acquiring an additional 28,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MKTX opened at $505.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.31 and a beta of 0.63. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $275.49 and a one year high of $561.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 7.53 and a current ratio of 7.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $512.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $421.23.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.08. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 33.75% and a net margin of 42.74%. The firm had revenue of $184.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 4th. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Several brokerages have commented on MKTX. Piper Sandler upped their price target on MarketAxess from $520.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub downgraded MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on MarketAxess from $410.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on MarketAxess from $455.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on MarketAxess from $535.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $403.00.

In other MarketAxess news, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.13, for a total transaction of $120,282.50. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 8,089 shares in the company, valued at $3,891,860.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christophe Pierre Danie Roupie sold 1,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.00, for a total value of $877,440.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,987,698. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,170 shares of company stock worth $14,047,103 in the last 90 days. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

