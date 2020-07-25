Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys Shares of 474,013 Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 474,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,456,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.05% of Gold Fields at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GFI. Ruffer LLP raised its holdings in Gold Fields by 76.4% during the 1st quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 13,704,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,167,000 after acquiring an additional 5,937,785 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Gold Fields by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,240,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,890,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160,000 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Gold Fields by 2,290.2% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,128,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039,013 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Gold Fields by 97.6% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,887,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Gold Fields by 6,582.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,873,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845,933 shares in the last quarter. 36.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:GFI opened at $12.48 on Friday. Gold Fields Limited has a 52-week low of $3.79 and a 52-week high of $12.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.22 and a 200 day moving average of $7.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

GFI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Gold Fields from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.30 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Gold Fields from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.65.

Gold Fields Company Profile

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in South Africa, Ghana, Australia, and Peru. It holds interests in 7 operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.2 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 49 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 104 million ounces.

