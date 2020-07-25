Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $4.03 Million Stock Position in Rosetta Stone Inc (NYSE:RST)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Rosetta Stone Inc (NYSE:RST) by 111.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 238,947 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 126,200 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.97% of Rosetta Stone worth $4,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Rosetta Stone in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Rosetta Stone by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,331 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Rosetta Stone by 77.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,713 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 11,249 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Rosetta Stone by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 86,381 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 7,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rosetta Stone in the fourth quarter worth approximately $265,000. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RST opened at $24.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $602.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.71 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.51 and a 200 day moving average of $16.94. Rosetta Stone Inc has a 12 month low of $8.85 and a 12 month high of $25.73.

Rosetta Stone (NYSE:RST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $47.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.50 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rosetta Stone Inc will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RST. Sidoti began coverage on Rosetta Stone in a research note on Monday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Rosetta Stone from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rosetta Stone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Rosetta Stone in a research note on Monday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.40.

About Rosetta Stone

Rosetta Stone Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based learning products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Literacy, E&E Language, and Consumer Language. The company develops, markets, and supports a suite of language-learning, literacy, and brain fitness solutions consisting of Web-based software subscriptions, perpetual software products, online and professional services, audio practice products, and mobile applications.

