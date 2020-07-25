Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Invests $4.52 Million in SPX Corp (NYSE:SPXC)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of SPX Corp (NYSE:SPXC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 109,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,516,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.25% of SPX as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPXC. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SPX during the first quarter worth $37,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPX by 22.6% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc grew its stake in shares of SPX by 59.2% during the first quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 1,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of SPX by 36.9% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPX during the fourth quarter worth $236,000. Institutional investors own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

Get SPX alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut SPX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective (up from $42.00) on shares of SPX in a research note on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet cut SPX from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on SPX from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut SPX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

In other SPX news, insider John William Swann III sold 16,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.51, for a total value of $738,399.75. Also, VP John Webster Nurkin sold 18,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.18, for a total value of $776,449.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SPXC opened at $41.11 on Friday. SPX Corp has a 1 year low of $25.50 and a 1 year high of $53.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.28.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $365.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.43 million. SPX had a return on equity of 27.02% and a net margin of 6.09%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that SPX Corp will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

About SPX

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation and cooling (HVAC), detection and measurement, power transmission and generation, and industrial markets in the United States, China, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions.

Featured Story: What is a capital gain?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPX Corp (NYSE:SPXC).

Receive News & Ratings for SPX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.