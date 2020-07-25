New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 1,747 Shares of Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) by 0.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 347,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,747 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Ameren were worth $24,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hayden Royal LLC increased its holdings in Ameren by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 3,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ameren by 52.7% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ameren by 2.8% during the second quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 5,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Ameren by 41.5% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Ameren by 8.2% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. 76.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Ameren from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. TheStreet upgraded Ameren from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Ameren in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Ameren from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Ameren from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.50.

AEE opened at $79.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.88 billion, a PE ratio of 25.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Ameren Corp has a 52 week low of $58.74 and a 52 week high of $87.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.93.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ameren Corp will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th were paid a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.10%.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

