New York State Teachers Retirement System Purchases Shares of 1,057,649 Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR)

Posted by on Jul 25th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,057,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,501,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.12% of Carrier Global at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CARR. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the first quarter worth $73,800,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the second quarter worth $13,291,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the second quarter worth $12,788,000. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the second quarter worth $12,316,000. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the second quarter worth $8,414,000. Institutional investors own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CARR opened at $26.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.40. Carrier Global has a one year low of $11.50 and a one year high of $27.63.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Carrier Global will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%.

In related news, CEO David L. Gitlin purchased 57,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.77 per share, for a total transaction of $1,023,196.60. Also, Director John J. Greisch purchased 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.77 per share, with a total value of $621,950.00.

CARR has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Carrier Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Carrier Global in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Carrier Global from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.90.

Carrier Global Profile

There is no company description available for Carrier Global Corp.

Featured Article: What is the Book Value of a Share?

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR)

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Belpointe Asset Management LLC Has $202,000 Stock Position in Rio Tinto plc ADR
Belpointe Asset Management LLC Has $202,000 Stock Position in Rio Tinto plc ADR
New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 14,286 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV
New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 14,286 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV
New York State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc.
New York State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc.
Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys Shares of 474,013 Gold Fields Limited
Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys Shares of 474,013 Gold Fields Limited
Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $4.03 Million Stock Position in Rosetta Stone Inc
Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $4.03 Million Stock Position in Rosetta Stone Inc
Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Invests $4.52 Million in SPX Corp
Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Invests $4.52 Million in SPX Corp


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report