New York State Teachers Retirement System Purchases Shares of 1,057,649 Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR)

New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,057,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,501,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.12% of Carrier Global at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CARR. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the first quarter worth $73,800,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the second quarter worth $13,291,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the second quarter worth $12,788,000. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the second quarter worth $12,316,000. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the second quarter worth $8,414,000. Institutional investors own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CARR opened at $26.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.40. Carrier Global has a one year low of $11.50 and a one year high of $27.63.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Carrier Global will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%.

In related news, CEO David L. Gitlin purchased 57,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.77 per share, for a total transaction of $1,023,196.60. Also, Director John J. Greisch purchased 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.77 per share, with a total value of $621,950.00.

CARR has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Carrier Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Carrier Global in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Carrier Global from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.90.

