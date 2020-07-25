New York State Teachers Retirement System Trims Stock Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 913,604 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 76,027 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of Corning worth $23,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GLW. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Corning by 79.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 43,344,435 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $890,295,000 after purchasing an additional 19,190,516 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Corning during the fourth quarter worth about $232,539,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Corning by 120.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,835,832 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $202,029,000 after acquiring an additional 5,370,587 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Corning by 148.6% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,126,266 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $43,673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Corning by 87.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,393,953 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $69,688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114,454 shares during the last quarter. 72.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GLW stock opened at $29.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.18. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $17.44 and a fifty-two week high of $34.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.71.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. Corning had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 27th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut shares of Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Corning in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Corning in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Corning from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Corning has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.73.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

