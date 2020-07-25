Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Takes Position in BP plc (NYSE:BP)

Posted by on Jul 25th, 2020

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in BP plc (NYSE:BP) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 184,172 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,295,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of BP by 4.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,472,105 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $694,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171,056 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in BP by 116.4% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,352 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 8,797 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in BP during the first quarter worth about $33,000. GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BP by 23.6% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 47,450 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 9,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in BP by 34.5% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,558 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.11% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered BP from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Cfra dropped their target price on BP from $42.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.90 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.21.

BP stock opened at $22.93 on Friday. BP plc has a 12 month low of $15.51 and a 12 month high of $40.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.97 and its 200-day moving average is $27.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $78.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 0.80.

BP (NYSE:BP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.04). BP had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 8.53%. The firm had revenue of $59.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. BP’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BP plc will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BP Company Profile

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for BP (NYSE:BP)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC Has $202,000 Stock Position in Rio Tinto plc ADR
New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 14,286 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV
New York State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc.
Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys Shares of 474,013 Gold Fields Limited
Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $4.03 Million Stock Position in Rosetta Stone Inc
Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Invests $4.52 Million in SPX Corp
