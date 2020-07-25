Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Takes Position in BP plc (NYSE:BP)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in BP plc (NYSE:BP) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 184,172 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,295,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of BP by 4.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,472,105 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $694,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171,056 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in BP by 116.4% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,352 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 8,797 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in BP during the first quarter worth about $33,000. GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BP by 23.6% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 47,450 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 9,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in BP by 34.5% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,558 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.11% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered BP from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Cfra dropped their target price on BP from $42.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.90 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.21.

BP stock opened at $22.93 on Friday. BP plc has a 12 month low of $15.51 and a 12 month high of $40.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.97 and its 200-day moving average is $27.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $78.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 0.80.

BP (NYSE:BP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.04). BP had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 8.53%. The firm had revenue of $59.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. BP’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BP plc will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BP Company Profile

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

