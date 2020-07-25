BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Acquires Shares of 11,961 Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,961 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,570,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,980,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 193.1% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 379,800 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,833,000 after purchasing an additional 250,200 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,505,820 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,717,000 after purchasing an additional 183,442 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 149.1% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 206,962 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,723,000 after buying an additional 123,876 shares in the last quarter. 92.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Piper Sandler raised Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. ValuEngine raised Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.25.

In other news, CFO Gregory S. Patrick sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total value of $375,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,057 shares in the company, valued at $1,528,256.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders have sold 30,920 shares of company stock valued at $745,035 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $23.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.85. Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12 month low of $13.12 and a 12 month high of $34.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.16.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $94.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.01 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 28.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. It offers Oxtellar XR, an extended-release oxcarbazepine for use in the treatment of epilepsy; and Trokendi XR, an extended-release topiramate, which is used for the treatment of epilepsy and migraine.

