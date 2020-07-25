Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Takes Position in L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 300,491 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,498,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LB. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of L Brands by 23,800.5% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 47,801 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 47,601 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of L Brands by 1.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,014,514 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $46,468,000 after purchasing an additional 50,599 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of L Brands by 58.7% in the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 769,786 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,899,000 after purchasing an additional 284,654 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of L Brands by 17.6% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 256,936 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,970,000 after purchasing an additional 38,383 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of L Brands by 21.1% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 51,135 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 8,897 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

LB stock opened at $19.19 on Friday. L Brands Inc has a twelve month low of $8.00 and a twelve month high of $26.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.79. The stock has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.56 and a beta of 1.22.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.28). L Brands had a negative return on equity of 23.32% and a negative net margin of 5.89%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that L Brands Inc will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LB shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of L Brands from $14.00 to $12.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of L Brands in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of L Brands from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of L Brands from $24.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of L Brands from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. L Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.11.

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.

