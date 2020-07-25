125,666 Shares in Avista Corp (NYSE:AVA) Purchased by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Avista Corp (NYSE:AVA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 125,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,573,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.19% of Avista as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Avista in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,713,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Avista by 3,450,460.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 345,056 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,661,000 after purchasing an additional 345,046 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Avista by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,561,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $108,841,000 after purchasing an additional 254,786 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Avista by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,055,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $87,324,000 after purchasing an additional 219,685 shares during the period. Finally, AJO LP bought a new stake in Avista in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,647,000. 79.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Avista alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Avista from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. TheStreet cut shares of Avista from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.67.

AVA stock opened at $37.37 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.42. Avista Corp has a 1 year low of $32.09 and a 1 year high of $53.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $377.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.97 million. Avista had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 6.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Avista Corp will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Avista

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates through two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

Read More: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Avista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.