Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Makes New Investment in Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 224,943 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,472,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.20% of Telephone & Data Systems as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Telephone & Data Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Telephone & Data Systems by 190.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,982 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Telephone & Data Systems by 565.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Telephone & Data Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Telephone & Data Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TDS shares. B. Riley dropped their price target on Telephone & Data Systems from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Telephone & Data Systems from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Telephone & Data Systems from $42.50 to $41.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Telephone & Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Telephone & Data Systems from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.42.

Shares of Telephone & Data Systems stock opened at $19.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.36. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.05 and a 1 year high of $33.63.

Telephone & Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Telephone & Data Systems had a return on equity of 2.44% and a net margin of 2.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. Telephone & Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.02%.

Telephone & Data Systems Company Profile

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through three segments: U.S. Cellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers cellular services to postpaid and prepaid customers, including retail consumers, government entities, and business customers located in its service territories; national plans with voice, messaging, and data usage options; and advanced wireless solutions, such as machine-to-machine solution and software applications for various categories of monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, and asset management.

