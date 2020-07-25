BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Invests $293,000 in Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBI)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,478 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 85,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,624,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 3.3% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 4.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,155 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. raised its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. now owns 25,802 shares of the bank’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. 92.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TCBI opened at $31.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 2.20. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc has a 12 month low of $19.10 and a 12 month high of $64.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.27.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The bank reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.89). The business had revenue of $280.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.15 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 6.64%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares Inc will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TCBI has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler cut Texas Capital Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $41.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research note on Monday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Texas Capital Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.65.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

