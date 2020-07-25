BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Cuts Stake in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Posted by on Jul 25th, 2020

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lessened its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 14.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,718 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,136 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. tru Independence LLC grew its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 67.6% during the 1st quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. 64.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Chansoo Joung purchased 13,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $42.11 per share, with a total value of $563,010.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $853,990.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners stock opened at $41.88 on Friday. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 12 month low of $22.02 and a 12 month high of $67.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.36.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The pipeline company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.25. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 38.20% and a return on equity of 43.14%. The company had revenue of $782.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $676.67 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. Magellan Midstream Partners’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

MMP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.84.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products, such as crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

