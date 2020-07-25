New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $23.77 Million Holdings in Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 323,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 304 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Hilton Hotels were worth $23,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Hotels during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Hotels during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hilton Hotels by 69.5% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Hilton Hotels by 178.3% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Hilton Hotels by 36.4% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on HLT shares. Argus cut Hilton Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Wolfe Research cut Hilton Hotels from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Gordon Haskett began coverage on Hilton Hotels in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Hilton Hotels from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Hilton Hotels from $123.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hilton Hotels presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.06.

NYSE:HLT opened at $77.43 on Friday. Hilton Hotels Co. has a 1-year low of $44.30 and a 1-year high of $115.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48, a PEG ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 1.28.

Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.23. Hilton Hotels had a negative return on equity of 276.10% and a net margin of 8.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hilton Hotels Co. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Hilton Hotels Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands to franchisees. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Signia Hilton brands.

