New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $24.28 Million Stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 248,535 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,852 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.15% of Pioneer Natural Resources worth $24,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PXD. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $554,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 18,968 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $2,871,000 after acquiring an additional 4,703 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 15,878 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. 89.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on PXD. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $123.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 17th. ValuEngine raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Pioneer Natural Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.77.

Shares of PXD opened at $99.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $97.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.90, a P/E/G ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 1.77. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $48.62 and a 52 week high of $159.01.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 7.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.89%.

In other news, VP Craig A. Kuiper sold 4,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.09, for a total value of $493,298.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,539,607.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.66, for a total value of $809,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,616,106.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,090 shares of company stock valued at $1,822,121. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

Further Reading: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.