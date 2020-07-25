Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $4.61 Million Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lowered its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 71.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 87,667 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 217,925 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $4,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 69.1% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 47,990,133 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,182,597,000 after purchasing an additional 19,615,477 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $407,296,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter worth about $324,394,000. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter worth about $207,759,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 8,058.7% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,101,529 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $141,058,000 after purchasing an additional 3,063,514 shares in the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 75,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total transaction of $4,143,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 752,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,553,525. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.43, for a total transaction of $8,314,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,753,670 shares in the company, valued at $152,635,928.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 461,000 shares of company stock worth $25,381,930. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMD stock opened at $69.40 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.43 and a 52-week high of $69.94. The stock has a market cap of $69.77 billion, a PE ratio of 100.97, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.14.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 28.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMD. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $42.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $52.50 to $67.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.71.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

