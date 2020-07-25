BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Has $275,000 Holdings in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 825 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Msci were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in Msci by 512.5% during the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 98 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Msci in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Msci in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Msci during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Msci by 82.5% during the 1st quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 104 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 91.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MSCI. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Msci in a report on Friday, July 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Msci from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $369.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Msci from $314.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Msci from $346.00 to $501.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $331.33.

Shares of NYSE:MSCI opened at $385.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.80 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $345.59 and a 200-day moving average of $311.24. Msci Inc has a one year low of $206.82 and a one year high of $398.49.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.22. Msci had a net margin of 33.28% and a negative return on equity of 286.63%. The firm had revenue of $416.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.36 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Msci Inc will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of Msci stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.47, for a total transaction of $868,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 283,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,349,646.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 7,500 shares of company stock worth $2,451,750 over the last 90 days. 2.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

