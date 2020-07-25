Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires 319,881 Shares of Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) by 727.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 363,858 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 319,881 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 2.08% of Cutera worth $4,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Cutera by 76.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,633 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Cutera during the second quarter worth approximately $114,000. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in shares of Cutera by 23.9% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 12,059 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cutera during the first quarter worth approximately $163,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Cutera by 17.8% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 12,600 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cutera from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine raised Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. BidaskClub raised Cutera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cutera in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.25.

Shares of CUTR stock opened at $13.65 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.33. Cutera, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.07 and a fifty-two week high of $39.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical device company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $32.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.35 million. Cutera had a negative net margin of 9.30% and a negative return on equity of 39.71%. As a group, analysts forecast that Cutera, Inc. will post -2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Cutera Company Profile

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services laser and other energy based aesthetics systems worldwide. The company offers enlighten platform, a laser system that is used for tattoo removal, as well as for the treatment of benign pigmented lesions; excel HR platform, a hair removal solution for various skin types; and truSculpt, a high-powered radio frequency platform designed for deep tissue heating.

