Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Takes Position in Echostar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Echostar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 162,193 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,535,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.17% of Echostar as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Echostar by 3,330.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 789 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Echostar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Echostar by 144.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 974 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC purchased a new stake in Echostar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Echostar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. 45.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SATS stock opened at $26.49 on Friday. Echostar Co. has a 1-year low of $24.39 and a 1-year high of $45.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 6.20 and a quick ratio of 6.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.48 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.01.

Echostar (NASDAQ:SATS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.31). Echostar had a negative return on equity of 3.41% and a negative net margin of 6.83%. The business had revenue of $465.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Echostar Co. will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SATS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price (down from $55.00) on shares of Echostar in a report on Monday, May 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Echostar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Echostar from $45.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Echostar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Echostar from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Echostar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.67.

In other news, Director C Mike Schroeder sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.95, for a total transaction of $134,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 51.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband Internet services for home and small office customers, satellite operations, and satellite services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services. The Hughes segments offers broadband satellite technologies and Internet services for home and small office customers; and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communication solutions for aeronautical, enterprise, and government customers, as well as consumers.

