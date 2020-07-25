Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM) Shares Acquired by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM) by 140.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,145,228 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 669,763 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Fluidigm were worth $4,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FLDM. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Fluidigm in the first quarter valued at $24,188,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Fluidigm by 24.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,271,245 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $18,460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411,413 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in Fluidigm in the first quarter valued at $2,777,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Fluidigm by 3,506.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,021,090 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after acquiring an additional 992,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its holdings in Fluidigm by 119.5% in the first quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,487,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,779,000 after acquiring an additional 809,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on FLDM shares. Piper Sandler restated a “market perform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Fluidigm in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Fluidigm in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fluidigm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fluidigm presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FLDM opened at $5.59 on Friday. Fluidigm Co. has a 1 year low of $1.17 and a 1 year high of $12.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.63.

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.09). Fluidigm had a negative return on equity of 23.20% and a negative net margin of 48.20%. The business had revenue of $27.62 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Fluidigm Co. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fluidigm Company Profile

Fluidigm Corporation creates, manufactures, and markets technologies and tools for life sciences research in the United States and Europe. It offers analytical systems comprising Helios, a CyTOF system, Hyperion imaging system, and Hyperion tissue imager; and assays and reagents, including Maxpar reagents and Maxpar human immune monitoring panel kit and workflow.

