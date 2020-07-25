Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Shares Sold by BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. decreased its position in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,590 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 256 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in shares of Signature Bank by 65.5% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 60,298 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,847,000 after acquiring an additional 23,869 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Signature Bank by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 86,709 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,971,000 after purchasing an additional 21,471 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP grew its position in Signature Bank by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 13,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Signature Bank by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 685,880 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,136,000 after purchasing an additional 169,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Signature Bank by 1,866.7% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 649 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SBNY opened at $109.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.79. Signature Bank has a 52 week low of $68.98 and a 52 week high of $148.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $106.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $399.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.76 million. Signature Bank had a net margin of 26.12% and a return on equity of 10.74%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Signature Bank will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is 20.63%.

SBNY has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group raised their price target on Signature Bank from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Signature Bank from $102.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Signature Bank from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Signature Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Signature Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.54.

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

