BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lessened its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 215 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $135,947,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 51.9% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,890,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $179,307,000 after acquiring an additional 645,729 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the first quarter valued at $52,463,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the first quarter valued at $48,136,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 5.8% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,505,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $616,887,000 after acquiring an additional 358,193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BR opened at $131.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $14.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.20 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $125.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.48. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.90 and a 12-month high of $136.37.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.03). Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 46.99% and a net margin of 9.50%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.35%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Monday, May 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.20.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, VP Julie R. Taylor sold 3,203 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $416,390.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,853,280. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO James M. Young sold 98,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.46, for a total transaction of $11,747,218.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 68,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,198,420.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 158,054 shares of company stock valued at $19,209,467. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

