BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Has $284,000 Stock Position in CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its stake in shares of CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) by 108.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,577 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,548 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. owned 0.10% of CalAmp worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CA Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of CalAmp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $113,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in CalAmp by 87.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,317 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 7,623 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CalAmp by 115.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 313,863 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,007,000 after buying an additional 168,188 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of CalAmp by 1.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 115,764 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 1,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in shares of CalAmp by 171.7% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 106,741 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 67,461 shares in the last quarter. 75.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CalAmp alerts:

In other news, CEO Jeffery R. Gardner acquired 5,000 shares of CalAmp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.86 per share, for a total transaction of $34,300.00. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.29 per share, with a total value of $188,700.00. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

CalAmp stock opened at $7.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.33. CalAmp Corp. has a 52 week low of $3.70 and a 52 week high of $12.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $260.48 million, a P/E ratio of 151.60 and a beta of 2.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.85 and a 200-day moving average of $7.63.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $80.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.29 million. CalAmp had a positive return on equity of 0.90% and a negative net margin of 23.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that CalAmp Corp. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

CAMP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CalAmp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CalAmp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised CalAmp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of CalAmp in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded CalAmp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.04.

CalAmp Company Profile

CalAmp Corp. provides in telematics systems, and software and subscription services in the United States, Latin America, Western Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers mobile resource management telematics devices for the Internet of Things market, which enable customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring, and reporting business-critical information and desired intelligence from remote and mobile assets.

Further Reading: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for CalAmp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CalAmp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.