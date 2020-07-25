BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Takes Position in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Posted by on Jul 25th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GMAB. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Genmab A/S in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 612.5% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S in the second quarter valued at approximately $955,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Genmab A/S by 9.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 174,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,914,000 after acquiring an additional 14,463 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in Genmab A/S in the first quarter worth $849,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GMAB. Danske cut shares of Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Genmab A/S from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Genmab A/S from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Genmab A/S has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.33.

Genmab A/S stock opened at $35.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.34 billion and a PE ratio of 19.23. The company has a current ratio of 19.04, a quick ratio of 19.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.01. Genmab A/S has a 52 week low of $16.24 and a 52 week high of $36.63.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.04. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 41.69% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The business had revenue of $131.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.04 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Genmab A/S will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Genmab A/S Company Profile

Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); and Arzerra, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL).

Featured Story: What is a bull market?

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Receive News & Ratings for Genmab A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genmab A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Belpointe Asset Management LLC Has $202,000 Stock Position in Rio Tinto plc ADR
Belpointe Asset Management LLC Has $202,000 Stock Position in Rio Tinto plc ADR
New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 14,286 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV
New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 14,286 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV
New York State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc.
New York State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc.
Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys Shares of 474,013 Gold Fields Limited
Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys Shares of 474,013 Gold Fields Limited
Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $4.03 Million Stock Position in Rosetta Stone Inc
Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $4.03 Million Stock Position in Rosetta Stone Inc
Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Invests $4.52 Million in SPX Corp
Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Invests $4.52 Million in SPX Corp


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report