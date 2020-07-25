BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Takes Position in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GMAB. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Genmab A/S in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 612.5% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S in the second quarter valued at approximately $955,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Genmab A/S by 9.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 174,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,914,000 after acquiring an additional 14,463 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in Genmab A/S in the first quarter worth $849,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GMAB. Danske cut shares of Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Genmab A/S from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Genmab A/S from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Genmab A/S has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.33.

Genmab A/S stock opened at $35.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.34 billion and a PE ratio of 19.23. The company has a current ratio of 19.04, a quick ratio of 19.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.01. Genmab A/S has a 52 week low of $16.24 and a 52 week high of $36.63.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.04. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 41.69% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The business had revenue of $131.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.04 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Genmab A/S will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Genmab A/S Company Profile

Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); and Arzerra, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL).

